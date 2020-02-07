Image copyright PA Media Image caption Prosecutors say Hashem Abedi was complicit in sourcing and stockpiling components for the bomb

Footage of the Manchester Arena suicide bomber's final movements has been shown to jurors at his brother's trial.

Salman Abedi detonated a homemade bomb outside an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017, killing 22 people.

CCTV stills showed the 22-year-old carrying a rucksack containing the device, packed with screws and bolts, as he made his way to the venue.

His Manchester-born brother Hashem Abedi has denied 22 counts of murder and other charges.

Outlining the hours up to the attack, prosecutor Duncan Penny QC told the trial at the Old Bailey how Salman visited the Arena earlier in the evening, before returning home.

He later made his way back and waited for thousands of people to leave at the end of the concert before detonating the bomb at 10.31 BST.

Mr Penny said Salman was carrying a paint tin filled with the homemade explosive TATP, placed inside a money tin and surrounded by a large amount of shrapnel comprising screws and nuts.

"As you know, the blast and shrapnel contained within the device killed 22 bystanders and caused the catalogue of injuries about which you have heard," Mr Penny said.

Prosecutors say Hashem Abedi, 22, was complicit in sourcing and stockpiling components for the bomb.

The trial continues.