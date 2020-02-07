Image copyright PA Media Image caption Ed Woodward was not at home when his home came under attack

Manchester United have accused the Sun newspaper of receiving advanced notice of an intended attack on the house of executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

The club has filed a complaint to the press regulator regarding the Sun's coverage of the attack in online and print editions on 29 January.

A club spokesman claimed the alleged presence of a reporter "both encouraged and rewarded the perpetrators".

United believe the paper received prior notice of the attack.

The complaint was made to the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO).

In a statement, Manchester United said: "The Club believes that the Sun newspaper had received advance notice of the intended attack, which included criminal damage and intent to intimidate, and that the journalist was present as it happened.

"The quality of the images accompanying the story indicate that a photographer was also present."

The attack on Mr Woodward's house in Cheshire saw a flare thrown and a group chanting that he was "going to die".

Mr Woodward and his family were not at home at the time.

The BBC has contacted the Sun and IPSO for comment.