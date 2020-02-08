Manchester

Woman, 64, dies after being hit by car in Newton Heath

  • 8 February 2020
Image caption The crash happened on Thorp Road, Newton Heath

A woman who hit by a car has died, police have said.

The 64-year-old victim was walking on Thorp Road, Newton Heath, when she was struck by a Mitsubishi at about 17:50 GMT on Friday, Greater Manchester Police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car stopped and no arrests have been made, officers said.

They are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

