Storm Ciara is causing chaos across Greater Manchester with travel disruption and power cuts.

Electricity North West said 2,000 homes in the region were without power overnight due to a fallen tree.

Fallen trees have affected Metrolink trams, and floods have hit Northern rail services and caused road closures.

Amber weather warnings for heavy rain and wind and are in place, with gusts of up to 90mph expected.