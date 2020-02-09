Image caption A car is submerged at Peel Brow, Ramsbottom, next to the River Irwell

Properties in Bury and Ramsbottom are being evacuated after the River Irwell burst its banks during Storm Ciara.

Residents were urged to "take precautions immediately" as Bury Council sets up an evacuation centre at Castle Leisure Centre in Bolton Street, Bury.

It is not yet known how many homes in the Radcliffe, Redvales and Ramsbottom area affected.

The Environment Agency has warned residents to be "vigilant".

Image caption The River Irwell burst its banks during Storm Ciara

Bury Council said all residents - and their pets - affected by flooding were welcome at the leisure centre, which is currently closed to customers.

Bury Council said all residents - and their pets - affected by flooding were welcome at the leisure centre, which is currently closed to customers.

Castle Leisure centre is currently closed for customers. The centre is set up as a rest centre for residents affected by flooding. Go to the centre if you need a place to stay. Pets welcome.. — Bury Council (@BuryCouncil) February 9, 2020

The A56 near Ramsbottom is currently flooded as well as Nuttall Park.

Residents and businesses from Warth Road in Radcliffe are also affected.