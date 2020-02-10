Suspected World War Two bomb found in Bolton garden
- 10 February 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A suspected World War Two explosive was found in a garden in Greater Manchester, prompting the evacuation of several nearby homes.
Greater Manchester Police were called to Bradford Road in Bolton, at about 12:00 GMT.
A police spokeswoman said an Army bomb disposal unit was also called to the scene.
She added several nearby addresses had been evacuated "as a precaution" and surrounding roads had been closed