A medical student's death more than two weeks after he was attacked is being treated as murder, police have said.

Emanuel Gabriel Simon, 33, was taken to hospital after a large brawl outside Dubai Cafe on Wilmslow Road, Rusholme at about 05:15 GMT on 26 January.

Greater Manchester Police said the Eritrean student, who died on Tuesday morning, was on a gap year and had been due to continue his studies in Leeds.

His family said he was a "gentle giant" who had "big dreams and aspirations".

Appealing for witnesses, Det Ch Insp Carl Jones said Mr Simon, who first came to the UK 12 years ago, was the victim of a "sickening act".