Image copyright EMILY HOYLE Image caption Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 12:00 GMT

Two men, aged 21 and 18, have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Manchester city centre.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said they were held on suspicion of assault over the attack near a Morrisons store in Piccadilly Gardens on Monday.

Two men, aged 42 and 17, suffered knife wounds in the incident.

The 17-year-old is due to be discharged from hospital while the 42-year-old remains in a serious but stable condition.

Supt Chris Hill said: "This incident was an awful attack in broad daylight and our priority thereafter has been to work extensively in trying to identify the offenders.

"While we have made two arrests, our enquires continue for this incident and we are keen to reassure the public that we are working thoroughly to ensure that this investigation results in bringing the culprits to justice."

A GMP spokesman said the arrested 21-year-old had been remanded in custody for questioning but the 18-year-old was being treated in hospital for a serious stab wound following a separate incident in Collyhurst on Wednesday.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident in Collyhurst and enquiries continue.