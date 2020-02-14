Image copyright Zach Turner Image caption Zach Turner was crossing the street and said the bin missed him "by seconds"

A bin of grit has been thrown off the top floor of a shopping centre car park, narrowly missing a passer-by.

Greater Manchester Police were called to Manchester Arndale's multi-storey on High Street at about 10:25 GMT.

A spokesman for the shopping centre said a man was being sought by police in connection with an "isolated act of anti-social behaviour".

Zach Turner, 48, who was crossing the road nearby, said the yellow container missed him "by seconds".

He said he had gone over to the car park as there was "a load of white powder in the street, which I thought was strange".

"I heard a really loud noise and I saw one man running for cover as the salt bin crashed down.

"It was seconds away from hitting and killing me."

Image copyright Zach Turner Image caption The shopping centre said a man was being sought by police over the incident

Appealing for witnesses, a police spokesman said roads around the car park were closed while officers investigated what had happened, but had since reopened.

He added that no-one had been hurt.