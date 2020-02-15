Policeman hurt in crash with 'stolen' car in Pendleton
- 15 February 2020
A policeman has been seriously injured after his vehicle was hit by a car which was reportedly stolen.
Officers saw the vehicle in Pendleton, prior to the crash, at about 21:30 GMT on Friday, Greater Manchester Police said.
The driver failed to stop and was later involved in a collision with a police car.
An officer was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries. A 20-year-old man was arrested at the scene.