Image copyright Google Image caption A man died after a fight in Cheviot Avenue, Oldham

A 19-year-old man has died after being stabbed in a fight, prompting a murder inquiry.

Greater Manchester Police said they were called to Cheviot Avenue, Oldham at about 04:30 GMT.

The victim was seriously hurt and taken to hospital, where he later died.

Two men, aged 21, and a 20-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder. The police force is appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

Det Supt Debbie Dooley said: "This is a fast-moving investigation and we have made three early arrests. However, we are keen to establish the circumstances around this and are appealing to the public for further information to assist us with this case."