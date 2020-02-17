Manchester

Oldham stabbing: Ahsan Khan, 19, died after 'brutal fight'

  • 17 February 2020
A cordon remains at the scene in Cheviot Avenue in Oldham
Image caption A police cordon remains in place in Oldham, where a 19-year-old died after being stabbed

A 19-year-old man who died after being stabbed in a "brutal and tragic" fight has been named as Ahsan Khan.

Mr Khan died in hospital after being found seriously injured on Cheviot Avenue, Oldham at about 04:30 GMT on Sunday.

Two men aged 21, and a 20-year-old man who were arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on bail.

A 19-year-old man also arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.

Det Supt Debbie Dooley said: "This was a brutal and tragic incident and we have made some encouraging progress with our lines of inquiry so far.

"However, a crime of this severity requires as much detail as possible, therefore it is vital that those who know about the circumstances behind this get in touch with police."

