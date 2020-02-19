Image caption Officials are currently investigating how the panels fell from the 36-storey building

An investigation has been launched after three panels fell off a tower block in Manchester city centre.

Roads and footpaths around Angel Gardens, which opened last year, were partially closed as safety inspections continue.

Councillor Pat Karney said it has caused "unbelievable" disruption.

Caddick Construction, the firm leading the building work, said it had been "affected by Storm Dennis and Storm Ciara which came in quick succession".

A spokesperson said: "Caddick Construction is liaising closely with Manchester City Council and is fully securing the area and engaging with neighbours as an additional precaution."

The firm added that "all of the panels have passed extensive stress testing and the façade contractor is now undertaking further extensive external checks".

It is not known how long the cordon will be in place around the 36-storey tower block, which is still under construction, on the corner of Rochdale Road and the A665 inner ring road.

Image caption Some roads and footpaths around Angel Gardens are partially closed

Mr Karney said commuters have faced delays due to the road closures, with some stuck in congestion for up to 30 minutes.

"Their journeys into work and out of work have been completely messed around," said the councillor.

"All because we've got this multi-million pound brand-new building [and it's] unbelievable that some of the panels are falling off."