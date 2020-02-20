Image caption Ian McGrath admitted causing unnecessary suffering and failing to dispose of dead cattle properly

A dairy farmer who left 35 cow carcasses to decay at his Cheshire farm has been banned from keeping livestock.

Ian McGrath, 45, also left six animals in such a poor condition at Grange Farm in Peover that they had to be put down.

Crewe Magistrates' Court heard it was "the most horrific thing [a council inspector] had ever seen".

McGrath admitted causing unnecessary suffering after a 2018 inspection by Cheshire East Council found some animals had no access to food or water.

Attempts had also been made to cover some of the 35 dead carcasses at the farm, which is now run by people who have no connection to this case.

Image caption Dairy farmer McGrath had suffered mental health problems since his father died in 2014, court told

Rachel Cooper, prosecuting, said that an experienced dairy farmer like McGrath must have known his actions were causing suffering to his animals.

'Appalling case'

But Adrian Roberts, defending, said McGrath had suffered with mental health problems since his father died in 2014.

He was also under financial pressure because of bovine tuberculosis in his herd and the falling price of milk.

District Judge Nicholas Sanders described the case as "appalling" and sentenced McGrath, who also admitted failing to dispose of dead cattle properly, to 18 weeks in jail which was suspended for 18 months.

He also banned McGrath from owning or keeping livestock for life but this can be reviewed in five years.

McGrath, of Sandy Lane, Cranage, near Holmes Chapel must also pay more than £17,000 in fines and costs, and carry out 300 hours of unpaid work.