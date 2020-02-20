Image copyright GMP Image caption Hollie had bleeding on the brain and in the eyes, a broken ankle and possible bite marks

A father has been found guilty of killing his 14-month-old daughter who suffered a catalogue of injuries.

Daniel Ashurst, 33, from Wigan, was cleared of murdering Hollie Ashurst but convicted of her manslaughter by a jury at Manchester Crown Court.

She had bleeding on the brain and in the eyes, a broken ankle and possible bite marks to her hand and thigh.

Ashurst said Hollie's death was caused by a series of falls. The prosecution called his defence "nonsense".

During the trial Guy Gozem QC, prosecuting, said "the catalogue of injuries" indicates "they were deliberately inflicted on Hollie, including by shaking her".

The prosecutor suggested Ashurst shook his daughter in a violent temper while alone with the toddler at their home in Fleming Court, Shevington, on 28 February 2019.

She died the following day in hospital.

Ashurst initially told medics his daughter had fallen down the stairs but gave "a rather different picture" seven months later, the jury heard.

He said Hollie had fallen off a bed and although she seemed fine, he then found her shaking from "head to toe" on the stairs after leaving her upstairs to go outside to the bin.

Ashurst then claimed he dropped her as he slipped while picking her up, before she fell again when in her car seat as he braked rushing to get her to hospital.

The prosecution said his explanation for her injuries was "nonsense" and "invention" in a bid to fit the medical evidence.

Unemployed Ashurst, who was on medication for anxiety and depression, admitted he took cocaine the evening before Hollie's fatal injuries were said to have happened.

The court was told he said it had no effect on him the next day after "a good night's sleep".

Ashurst is due to be sentenced on 26 February.