Image caption Ahsad Khan, 19, was found seriously injured on Cheviot Avenue, Oldham

A second man has been charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed in a fight.

Ahsad Khan, 19, died in hospital after being found seriously injured on Cheviot Avenue, Oldham, at about 04:30 GMT on Sunday.

A 20-year-old man from Oldham has been charged with murder and will appear at Tameside Magistrates' Court later.

Another 20-year-old man, also from Oldham, was charged with murder on Thursday.