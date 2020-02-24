Image copyright Google Image caption Co-op Academy North Manchester is a secondary school

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after two teenagers were injured in an attack at a school.

The schoolboy was held on suspicion of wounding with intent after the incident at the Co-op Academy North Manchester in Blackley just after 14:00 GMT.

The two injured schoolboys were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) are investigating how they were injured and said the boy was arrested on suspicion of assault.

The incident happened at the secondary school on the first day back after the half-term break.

There are 1,149 pupils at the school, which is sponsored by the Co-op Academies Trust.