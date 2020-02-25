Image copyright UK Parliament Image caption James Grundy was elected as Conservative MP for Leigh in December 2019

An MP has apologised after a video emerged of him exposing himself in a pub.

Conservative MP for Leigh James Grundy is seen dropping his trousers while being encouraged by onlookers.

The video is reported to have been filmed at the Rams Head Inn, Lowton in 2007, before he became an MP.

In a statement Mr Grundy said: "I apologise for my actions and for any offence caused."

The footage, obtained by LBC, showed Mr Grundy taking down his trousers and a woman could be heard telling him to lift his shirt to show his genitals.

A spokesman for the Conservative party said the incident took place at "a private event" and "all present were 18 or over".

Mr Grundy was elected as MP for Leigh in December 2019 - a Labour stronghold since 1922 and Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham's constituency for 16 years.

Mr Grundy was a Tory councillor for Lowton in 2008 before becoming an MP.