Image copyright GMP Image caption Hollie Ashurst had bleeding on the brain and in the eyes, a broken ankle and possible bite marks

A father who killed his 14-month-old daughter then tried to claim her "catalogue of injuries" were a series of falls has been jailed for 12 years.

Daniel Ashurst, 33, from Wigan, was cleared of murdering Hollie Ashurst but convicted of her manslaughter by a jury at Manchester Crown Court.

She had sustained bleeding to the brain and her eyes, a broken ankle and possible bite marks.

The prosecution called Ashurst's defence "nonsense" during his trial.

Guy Gozem QC said "the catalogue of injuries" indicates "they were deliberately inflicted on Hollie, including by shaking her".

He suggested Ashurst shook his daughter in a violent temper while alone with her at the family home in Fleming Court, Shevington, on 28 February 2019.

Hollie died in hospital the following day.

Image copyright GMP Image caption Ashurst claimed his daughter suffered a series of unfortunate accidents

Senior investigating officer Duncan Thorpe, of Greater Manchester Police, said Hollie's death was "a particularly heart-wrenching case".

He added: "Hollie was an innocent baby girl who was killed by her father who should have been providing care and protection.

"Throughout our investigation and the trial, our thoughts have remained with Hollie's mother and extended family.

"This has been an extremely difficult time for them so I hope this result brings them a sense of closure. Hollie will never be forgotten."

The court heard unemployed Ashurst, who was on medication for anxiety and depression, had taken cocaine the evening before Hollie's fatal injuries were said to have happened.