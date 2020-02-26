Image copyright GMP Image caption Police released a CCTV image of a suspect they are searching for

A "brazen" thief who stole a rare football shirt from the National Football Museum is wanted by police.

The 30-year-old Celtic top was taken after a man entered the museum in Manchester without paying, police said.

The number 10 shirt, once worn by Bhoys legend Charlie Nicholas in the club's 1991/92 season, has been valued at about £600.

Greater Manchester Police released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the theft.

The match-worn shirt is owned by Celtic fan Paul Lamb, from Glasgow, who said he was "devastated" and hoped the thief could be identified quickly.

"Most of the football memorabilia collecting world are very helpful and I'm sure they would do everything to see it returned, as if it was one of their own," he said.

Image copyright Paul Lamb Image caption The shirt, valued at about £600, belongs to a lifelong Celtic fan from Glasgow

PC Mohammed Niazi described the shirt as "a rare and unique item" and said officers were doing all they could to find it.

The shirt, which formed part of an exhibition featuring club strips, was taken from the museum's third floor at about 14:30 GMT on 1 February.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police.