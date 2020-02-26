Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Midrar Ali was starved of oxygen due to complications at birth

A brain-dead baby at the centre of a legal fight has been disconnected from his ventilator, his father has said.

The parents of Midrar Ali had urged St Mary's Hospital in Manchester to continue their son's treatment, saying he was showing "signs of life".

But a High Court judge ruled that doctors could withdraw treatment - a decision backed by the Court of Appeal.

His father Karwan Ali said his son's machine had been disconnected but he was "not happy about what happened".

He has called for an inquest and a coroner to investigate.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Karwan Ali and Shokhan Namiq had asked appeal judges to overturn the High Court ruling

Midrar was starved of oxygen when the umbilical cord came out ahead of his birth on 18 September, causing complications.

Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital, has previously said that Midrar had always been on a ventilator and never breathed independently.

Lawyers representing the hospital's trust said three tests had confirmed brain stem death. The trust believed continuing to treat Midrar was "undignified".

The boy's parents, Mr Ali and Shokhan Namiq, who live in Manchester, took the case to the High Court and then the Court of Appeal.

But a High Court judge and three appeal judges ruled against them after concluding that Midrar had died in October, when he would have been 14 days old.

"Midrar has now been disconnected from the machine," Mr Ali said. "We are not happy about what happened. I want a coroner to have an inquest and investigate."

The trust said it is unable to comment further but added its thoughts remain with "baby Midrar's family at this very difficult time".