Image copyright Google Image caption Student numbers have consistently fallen at Newall Green High School

Parents battling to save a high school in Manchester say they are "gutted" after being told it will close.

The Prospere Learning Trust that runs Newall Green High School in Wythenshawe said it would close in August due to falling student numbers.

Manchester City Council said it had "consistently opposed" the closure and had sent plans to the government on how to secure its future.

The Department for Education has been approached for comment.

Student numbers have consistently fallen below the 900 capacity from 818 students on roll in October 2014 to 437 students in October 2019, the school said.

It was placed in special measures following an inspection by Ofsted in March 2018., although a monitoring inspection in November found leaders and managers to be taking "effective action" towards improvement.

'Mockery'

Parent Emma Higginson said: "I'm so gutted for all the children that now have to move school, including my son who is going to have to start again, when he is already settled here and made lots of new friends."

Rachael Heap, who has a son at the school, said: "I got a phone call from school, but to be honest I'm not shocked. I'd prepared myself for the worst to happen just in case.

"We were concerned the children were told this morning in assembly.

"We were thinking what are they going to be like when they come home? How are the kids going to react to it?"

Councillor Garry Bridges, executive member for Children and Schools at Manchester City Council, said: "This decision is the wrong one and one that could and should have been avoided.

"We have consistently opposed this closure and put together a proper plan that we shared with the Secretary of State that would have seen new investment going into the school to keep it open and secure its future.

"To have not even received a response to our proposal makes a mockery of the process."

The Trust said it will work with the council to relocate pupils in years 7, 8 and 9 at the Greenbrow Road school, while those in year 10 will stay on to finish their GCSE's.

Prospere Learning Trust operates six schools in Manchester including Chorlton High School rated good by Ofsted in 2016.