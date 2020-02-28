Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened on Moss Lane in Partington

A man has been killed by an axe-wielding attacker who chased him down the street.

The 36-year-old victim was attacked on Moss Lane in Partington just before midnight on Thursday, Greater Manchester Police said.

The offender also vandalised several empty cars before reporting the attack himself and fleeing, the force added.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.

Det Ch Insp Jonathan Kelly said it was a "shocking" but "isolated incident" and asked for anyone with any information to contact police.