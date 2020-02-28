Image copyright OVG Image caption The indoor arena would host a music, sports and entertainment events

A new £350m indoor arena in Manchester would be the largest in the UK, the company behind the scheme has revealed.

Oak View Group (OVG) has yet to submit a formal planning application for a 23,500-capacity venue next to the Etihad Stadium in the east of the city.

But chief executive Tim Leiweke said OVG had been consulting the community since August and had "understood the local priorities and vision".

The indoor arena would host a range of music, sports and entertainment events.

Were the privately funded venture to be approved by planners, it would likely take about three years for it to be built on Etihad Campus.

It would be able to hold 2,500 more people than the existing Manchester Arena, making it the largest in the UK.

The O2 Arena in London holds 20,000.

Image copyright OVG Image caption The indoor venue would have a larger capacity than the existing Manchester Arena

OVG said the venue would support more than 1,000 jobs when open and 3,500 during construction, including apprenticeships.

"Through extensive community and city centre consultations, we have understood the local priorities and vision that is transforming Eastlands, along with the ambitions that underpin Manchester's development as a thriving place to live and visit", Mr Leiweke said.

The company said it would organise a residents' parking scheme and invest in "improved campus-wide cycle facilities" and "the main walking and cycling routes" into the city centre.

OVG said it aimed to submit a planning application in the coming weeks.