Image copyright PA Media/Unknown Image caption Hashem (left) is accused of helping his brother Salman Abedi plan the attack

An internet video showing how to make a homemade bomb with the same explosives used in the Manchester Arena bombing has been shown to a jury.

The 13-minute film shows a man wearing a balaclava with a gun holster on his hip giving a step-by-step guide on how to make an improvised explosive device.

Hashem Abedi, 22, is on trial at the Old Bailey, accused of helping his brother Salman plan the bomb attack.

He denies 22 murders, attempted murder and conspiring to cause explosions.

Salman Abedi detonated a homemade device packed with shrapnel in the arena foyer as an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017 ended.

The subtitled bomb-making video, which has since been deleted, opens with the balaclava-clad man saying: "May blessings and peace be upon Mohammed."

While wearing surgical gloves, he mixes chemicals to make Tri-acetone Tri-peroxide (TATP).

During the clip, he advises the substance, referred to as "white ice", should only be made "shortly before an operation".

He warns repeatedly that the explosives are sensitive to pressure, friction and heat.

Duncan Penny QC, prosecuting, asked witness Lorna Philp, from Kent's Forensic Explosive Laboratory, to comment on any similarities with the device used in Manchester.

Ms Philp said both devices used TATP as the main explosive charge but the Manchester device was much larger.

Image copyright GMP Image caption The prosecution allege the bomb comprised of a five-litre paint tin placed inside a money tin and packed with thousands of nuts and screws

Remnants of a soft drinks cans, a paint tin and a novelty money tin were all recovered from the scene of the Arena attack.

Traces of TATP were discovered at Granby Row - the flat Salman Abedi rented in central Manchester in the days before the bombing and at Somerton Court, a sublet property he briefly rented in Blackley, north Manchester, weeks earlier, and in the Nissan Micra bought by the brothers and allegedly used to store items.

The trial was adjourned until Tuesday morning.