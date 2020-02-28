Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Midrar Ali was starved of oxygen due to complications at birth

A funeral has been held for a baby boy who was at the centre of a legal fight.

Midrar Ali suffered complications at birth and doctors at St Mary's Hospital in Manchester said he was brain dead.

But Karwan Ali and Shokhan Namiq had urged medics to continue their son's treatment, saying he was showing "signs of life".

A High Court judge ruled doctors could withdraw treatment - a decision backed by the Court of Appeal - and Midrar's ventilator was disconnected this week.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Karwan Ali and Shokhan Namiq had asked appeal judges to overturn the High Court ruling

Midrar was starved of oxygen when the umbilical cord came out ahead of his birth on 18 September.

Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, which runs St Mary's hospital, has previously said Midrar had always been on a ventilator and never breathed independently.

Lawyers representing the hospital's trust said three tests had confirmed brain stem death. The trust believed continuing to treat Midrar was "undignified".

The child's parents, who live in Manchester, took the case to the High Court and then the Court of Appeal.

But a High Court judge and three appeal judges ruled against them after concluding Midrar had died in October, when he would have been 14 days old.

Earlier this week, Mr Ali said he was "not happy about what happened" and called for "a coroner to have an inquest and investigate".