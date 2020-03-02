Image copyright Matthew Greer Image caption The BMW crashed into a stationary Highways England vehicle

A six-year-old boy has been released from hospital following a crash on the M60 in which a boy aged eight died.

They were in a silver BMW which crashed into a stationary Highways England vehicle at 13:55 GMT on Friday near junction 23 at Ashton-under-Lyne.

The older boy was pronounced dead a short time later, said police.

The male BMW driver, in his 30s, who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drug driving has now been bailed.

Sgt Matthew Picton said: "We continue to investigate the circumstances of this dreadful incident, in which a young boy very sadly lost his life.

"We are pleased that the other child's injuries were not as serious as first thought and he has been released from hospital."

A woman in the stationary vehicle, which was on the hard shoulder, received minor injuries.