Image copyright GMP Image caption Mohammed Faisal Ubaid also admitted conspiracy to supply class A drugs

A drug dealer who bullied and intimidated a man before killing him has been jailed.

John Rimmer, 54, died on 6 September two days after suffering a severe head injury, police said.

His "battered body" had been dropped at Rochdale Infirmary.

Mohammed Faisal Ubaid, 44, was sentenced to 14 years and two months after pleading guilty to manslaughter at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on Thursday.

Ubaid, of Denver Road, Rochdale, also admitted conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Police said CCTV footage taken from a camera outside Ubaid's house showed him repeatedly pointing a finger at John Rimmer in "an angry and accusing way".

Witnesses also told detectives he had been beaten by Ubaid before.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption John Rimmer's family said they were left "shocked and deeply saddened" by his death

The CCTV showed Mr Rimmer entering Ubaid's house and hours later his "unconscious and unresponsive" body was carried to a car by one of Ubaid's friends.

He was dropped off at the Rochdale Infirmary before being transferred to Royal Oldham Hospital where he died a few days later.

'Heartless and brutal'

Ubaid was arrested on suspicion of murder on 12 September and his blood-stained trainers were seized and examined by specialist officers, who found John Rimmer's DNA on them.

Police said text messages between John Rimmer and Ubaid "clearly showed they were working together to sell drugs".

Detectives said Ubaid had believed Mr Rimmer was stealing drugs from him.

Following sentencing Det Ch Insp Colin Larkin said: "Ubaid's relentless bullying and intimidation of John eventually led to his untimely death and after realising John was seriously injured he got others involved to hide his fatal attack.

"His actions were heartless and brutal, but thankfully CCTV footage of the events leading up to and after the attack significantly helped to put this violent man behind bars."