Image copyright GMP Image caption Emanuel Simon was a "gentle giant" who had "big dreams and aspirations", his family said

A medical student died after being knocked unconscious by a single punch to the head, police have said.

Emanuel Simon, 33, was left fighting for his life in hospital but died two weeks later after a brawl outside Dubai Café in Rusholme.

Greater Manchester Police has uploaded images of several men it wants to trace as part of a murder investigation.

The force has also appealed for witnesses to the attack in Wilmslow Road at 5:00 GMT on 26 January.

"Despite being an innocent bystander during the disturbance, Emanuel was punched and fell to the floor where he remained unconscious," the force said.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault.

Image copyright GMP Image caption Police want to speak to these men in connection with Emanuel Simon's death

Following the latest arrest, Det Ch Insp Carl Jones said there are a "host of other men we want to speak to in relation to this incident".

"I desperately need further information regarding the people shown in the images," he added.

Police said the Eritrean student was on a gap year and had been due to continue his studies in Leeds.

His family said he was a "gentle giant" who had "big dreams and aspirations".