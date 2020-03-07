Image copyright GMP Image caption Emanuel Simon was a "gentle giant" with "big dreams", his family said

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a medical student who was knocked unconscious by a single punch to the head.

Emanuel Simon, 33, was assaulted outside Dubai Café in Rusholme, Manchester, on 26 January and died two weeks later in hospital.

A 34-year-old man handed himself in to police on Friday shortly after the force issued CCTV images.

He was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.

Det Ch Insp Carl Jones said: "This is a significant breakthrough in our investigation and I would personally like to thank those who supported and shared our appeal yesterday.

"Whilst we have made a further arrest, our work does not stop here and we will continue to meticulously investigate the circumstances of Emmanuel's tragic death in order to bring those responsible to justice."

A 36-year-old man has been charged with violent disorder and attempting to pervert the course of justice.