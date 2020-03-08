Image copyright Google Image caption The offenders did not make off with any cash

Bomb squad officers are carrying out a controlled explosion on a cash machine after thieves made a botched attempt to blow it up.

The failed robbery happened at about 03:15 GMT in Stockport Road, Timperley, according to Greater Manchester Police.

The offenders did not make off with any cash, the force said.

Police have put a cordon in place and said a "small number" of homes have been evacuated "as a precaution" while the bomb squad deals with the device.