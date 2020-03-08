Image copyright Google Image caption Two men, aged 72 and 73, were arrested over the woman's death

Two men held on suspicion of murdering a woman have been released as her death is no longer being treated as suspicious, police have said.

The body of the woman, aged in her 50s, was found by emergency services at a house in Alexandra Road, Lostock, Bolton, on Friday evening.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it has now established she died in a fall.

It said two men, aged 72 and 73, who were arrested would face no further action.