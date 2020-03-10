Image copyright PA Media Image caption Hashem Abedi has denied 22 counts of murder

The brother of the Manchester Arena bomber will not give evidence at the Old Bailey trial over his alleged involvement in the attack.

Hashem Abedi, 22, is accused of helping his brother Salman plan the 2017 atrocity.

He denies murder, attempted murder and conspiring to cause explosions.

The prosecution concluded its case on Tuesday and judge Mr Justice Jeremy Baker told jurors they would hear no further evidence.

Hashem was not present in the courtroom, but jurors heard he was in the building.

Image copyright Family handouts Image caption Top (left to right): Lisa Lees, Alison Howe, Georgina Callender, Kelly Brewster, John Atkinson, Jane Tweddle, Marcin Klis, Eilidh MacLeod - Middle (left to right): Angelika Klis, Courtney Boyle, Saffie Roussos, Olivia Campbell-Hardy, Martyn Hett, Michelle Kiss, Philip Tron, Elaine McIver - Bottom (left to right): Wendy Fawell, Chloe Rutherford, Liam Allen-Curry, Sorrell Leczkowski, Megan Hurley, Nell Jones

Stephen Kamlish QC, defending, said his client had been told that jurors may draw inferences from him not giving evidence in his defence.

Twenty-two people were killed when Salman detonated a homemade bomb on 22 May 2017.

Jurors have heard that Hashem was detained in Libya less than 48 hours later and was extradited to the UK two years after that.

He answered "no comment" in police interviews, but handed detectives a prepared statement through his solicitor, in which he denied involvement, the court heard.

His statement, which was read to jurors, added: "I was not involved in the instigation, preparation or commission of it.

"Had I had any idea of it I would have reported it, to my mother initially and then to other family members, to prevent it from happening.

"I was shocked my brother had done this and felt bad for everybody. I could never have envisaged that my brother had it in him to do this to innocent people."