Image copyright Gerald England/ Geograph UK Image caption The approved work includes the demolition of the free-standing part of the concrete wall

Almost £2m will be invested in the transformation of Piccadilly Gardens which includes the partial demolition of a controversial concrete wall.

Council officials approved the initial £1.8m for the first phase to improve the site in Manchester city centre.

The free-standing part of the landmark, described as a "concrete monstrosity", will be demolished to make a "welcoming space", the council said.

But the final budget for the scheme is expected to be "considerably higher".

This will be finalised once a design has been agreed, the council has confirmed.

'Significant investment'

Sir Richard Leese, leader of Manchester City Council, said the investment would be "significant," adding "we are determined to do something about [the area]".

The £1.8m funding will also go towards early improvements, designing the project, surveying the site and gathering feedback.

The plans also include changes to a section to the north of the Piccadilly Gardens, the bus station on Parker Street, and part of Mosley Street.

The public will be invited in the spring to give their feedback on the designs, the council has said.

"The fact that we are planning to commit so much funding to the first phase of the scheme alone hopefully underlines the extent of our commitment," Mr Leese added.