Image copyright Manchester Metropolitan University Image caption The work is due to be completed in 2023

Plans for a new £65m science and engineering facility in Manchester have been approved.

Manchester Metropolitan University's John Dalton West site will be replaced with a new seven-storey building including a 200-seat "super lab".

Work on the site is expected to start later this year and open in 2023.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Malcolm Press said it will allow them to "teach skills required for the next generation of industries".

He said it will also provide space for "substantial growth in our research, where we play a significant role in areas such as healthcare innovation, advanced materials and manufacturing, digital technologies and decarbonisation".

The building will also house the digital manufacturing technology hub PrintCity and the Manchester Fuel Cell Innovation Centre which is dedicated to developing green, clean and accessible power.

The science and engineering project is part of the university's £379m Estates Masterplan Investment Programme.