Image copyright Getty Images Image caption All four victims had underlying health conditions, the NHS said

Four elderly people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in Greater Manchester, the Department of Health has said.

It comes as 14 deaths across the UK were reported on Sunday, bringing the country's overall death toll to 35.

A man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s died at North Manchester General Hospital.

A 91-year-old man died at Wythenshawe Hospital while a man in his 80s died at Tameside and Glossop Hospital.

All four had underlying health conditions, the NHS said.

A week ago, a 60-year-old man from Greater Manchester became the third person to die in the UK after contracting coronavirus. He had recently visited northern Italy.

A total of 1,372 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UK, according to latest government figures.

Of the 14 deaths reported on Sunday, all were aged between their 60s and 90s, and most had underlying health conditions, the NHS said.