Image copyright Google Image caption The headteacher said a number of staff had shown mild symptoms of the virus

A school in Greater Manchester has closed after several staff showed symptoms of coronavirus.

Stretford High School said it was closing as a "precautionary" measure to protect pupils, parents and staff and some staff showed "mild symptoms".

The school will be deep cleaned and pupils will continue with lessons online.

Headteacher Nicola Doward said "a number of staff" were self-isolating but nobody had been tested.

"Thus far, no one in our school community, children nor staff, has been tested and confirmed as positive for the virus," she said.

"However, we do have a number of staff who have some mild symptoms and are self isolating as advised by Public Health England and the Department of Education."

Mrs Doward acknowledged the closure was "not easy to manage" but said it was in the "best interests of the people we love".

The headteacher also told parents: "I am reminding you that your children should remain indoors during this closure and focus on their education at home.

"They should not be mixing in the local community as this is a bigger risk for the community at large.

"I know that they will be responsible and respectful at this time."

There has not been confirmation of when the school will reopen.