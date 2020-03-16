Image copyright PA Media Image caption Hashem Abedi has denied 22 counts of murder

Jurors in the trial of the brother of the Manchester Arena bomber have retired to consider their verdicts.

Hashem Abedi, 22, is accused of helping his brother Salman plan the 2017 blast at the Manchester Arena.

He denies murder, attempted murder and conspiring to cause explosions and is no longer legally represented as he has "withdrawn" from the case.

One of the jurors in the trial at the Old Bailey has been discharged after deciding to self-isolate.

Mr Justice Jeremy Baker told the remaining 11 jurors: "She is currently running a high temperature and she has decided - quite understandably - to self-isolate herself so that she does not risk others".

He said the moved seemed "entirely in line" with the advice of the government and Public Health England.

