Image copyright Family Image caption Darrell Blakeley was described as a "faithful, gracious gentleman"

The family of a man who died after testing positive for coronavirus have asked for "acts of kindness" in his memory.

Darrell Blakeley, 88, from Middleton, died after treatment at North Manchester General Hospital.

St Michael's Church, which Mr Blakeley attended, said his family had asked people to "forget flowers and cards".

They have instead urged people to "give acts of kindness" to "build something beautiful in Darrell's memory."

"Help someone who is lonely or struggling during this time, who needs shopping, childcare or a chat," they added.

A spokeswoman for the church said Mr Blakeley had been ill with an underlying health condition "for several weeks".

He fell ill after contact with someone who had returned from Italy and was admitted to the hospital on 3 March with sepsis.

Because of his contact, he was placed in quarantine but tested negative for the virus, she added.

"On Tuesday 10 March, still in isolation, he tested positive, became extremely poorly and died late on 13 March," the spokeswoman said.

Paying tribute, the church said: "Darrell was a faithful man at St Michael's for over 50 years, he sang in the choir with a beautiful voice and was described by so many as a gracious gentleman who is going to be sadly missed."

A total of 35 people have died in the UK after contracting Covid-19.

New measures to prevent the spread of the virus are due to be considered at an emergency meeting of the Cobra committee on Monday.