Image copyright PA Media Image caption Hashem Abedi had denied 22 counts of murder

The brother of Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi has been found guilty of murdering 22 people.

Hashem Abedi had denied helping to plan the "sudden and lethal" blast which killed or injured "nearly 1,000".

The Old Bailey heard the pair worked together to source materials used in the suicide blast after an Ariana Grande show at the venue in May 2017.

Hashem Abedi was also found guilty of attempted murder and conspiring to cause explosions.

Prosecutors said Hashem was "jointly responsible" with his brother for the attack on 22 May 2017.

The Manchester-born siblings "stood shoulder to shoulder" in the plot, with younger sibling Hashem "just as guilty of murder" as the bomber himself, the court heard.

Some of the victims' family members burst into tears as the verdicts were delivered following a seven-week trial.