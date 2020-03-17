Manchester

Man City fan charged over racist abuse at Manchester derby

  • 17 March 2020
Fred celebrates with players Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Fred later joined United players as they celebrated their 2-1 victory at City's Etihad Stadium

A Manchester City fan has been charged with hurling racist abuse at Brazilian midfielder Fred.

Video filmed during a derby match appeared to show a man making monkey gestures at the Manchester United star.

Greater Manchester Police said they received reports of a fan making racist gestures at City's Etihad stadium on 7 December.

Anthony Burke, 41, of Panfield Road, Wythenshawe, is accused of a racially aggravated public order offence.

United won the match 2-1 after goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Mr Burke will appear at Salford and Manchester Magistrates' Court on 15 April.

