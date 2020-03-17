Image copyright David Dixon/Geograph Image caption TfGM said it was monitoring the situation

Public transport services in Greater Manchester are to be cut as more people reduce their journeys in line with government advice to curb coronavirus.

Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) said bus, train and tram services will be reduced because passenger numbers are falling.

TfGM customer director Stephen Rhodes said: "This is a dynamic situation which we are monitoring continually."

Elsewhere, Jodrell Bank Observatory in Cheshire is suspending public visits.