A woman escaped a house where she was forced to be a sex worker and was found walking the streets more than 24 hours later, police have said.

The Vietnamese woman was found on Littleton Road in Salford at 05:30 GMT on 5 March after a member of the public contacted Greater Manchester Police.

"This woman has endured a terrifying, life-changing experience," Det Insp Yanica Weir said.

Police have appealed for information as part of a probe into modern slavery.

The woman told them she had taken three buses to escape from an unknown property.

Members of the public offered the woman food and money after she asked for help.

Det Insp Weir said specialist officers were supporting the woman through "this incredibly distressing time".

"We are carrying out a number of inquiries in an attempt to trace the property where the woman was being held and would urge anyone with any information about this to get in touch as soon as possible."

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who recalls seeing the woman or talking to her between 03:00 on 4 March and 05:30 on 5 March.