Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The number of flights has significantly reduced at the airport

Manchester Airport is to close two out of three of its terminals next week as flights have been badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from airport bosses said from Wednesday only Terminal One would be in operation.

It said the decision was taken "given this reduction in departing and arriving flights and the likelihood traffic will decline further."

Passengers who left from Terminal Two or Three would land at Terminal One.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Terminals two and three are to close from Wednesday

The statement also said: "In some instances, where people find themselves returning to a different Terminal from which they departed, and have a vehicle in one of Manchester Airport's car parks, we will make the necessary arrangements for these customers to collect their vehicles and will be in touch with them in due course to explain how this will work."

It said staff would be on hand to to guide passengers to the right places.

The airport said: "We would like to thank our customers for their understanding, and would also like to place on record our thanks to our colleagues, who have shown huge dedication and professionalism during this challenging time."