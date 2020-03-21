Woman dies in overturned car on Middleton roundabout
- 21 March 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman who was travelling in a car that hit a roundabout and overturned has died.
Three men who were also in the car were hurt in the crash on Slattocks Roundabout in Middleton at about 10:30 GMT on Friday, Greater Manchester Police said.
A 52-year-old man was injured in the back while the other two, aged 37 and 40, received minor injuries.
Three men have been held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
They remain in custody for questioning.