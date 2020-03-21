Image copyright Google Image caption The car hit the grass island on Slattocks Roundabout

A woman who was travelling in a car that hit a roundabout and overturned has died.

Three men who were also in the car were hurt in the crash on Slattocks Roundabout in Middleton at about 10:30 GMT on Friday, Greater Manchester Police said.

A 52-year-old man was injured in the back while the other two, aged 37 and 40, received minor injuries.

Three men have been held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

They remain in custody for questioning.