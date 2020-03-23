Image copyright Google Image caption Withington Community Hospital was targeted by the thieves in the early hours of Saturday morning

Thieves have stolen oxygen from a community hospital in Manchester, police said.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said people would "quite rightly share our disgust" at the theft during the coronavirus pandemic.

Three men were seen getting out of a black BMW outside Withington Community Hospital on Saturday at 03:30 GMT.

They cut a lock on a metal unit before stealing eight oxygen and nitrous oxide canisters.

The south Manchester is not believed to be treating any coronavirus patients.

Nevertheless, Insp Andrew Hughes, of GMP, said: "We're determined to find those responsible for this crime, and I'd appeal to anyone with information or who may be able to assist us with dash-cam footage to come forward as soon as possible."