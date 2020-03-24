Image copyright Google Image caption The Broughtons care home said visiting was stopped three weeks ago in a bid to protect residents

A care home where a resident developed severe coronavirus symptoms is running short of protective face masks for its staff.

The resident, aged in his 80s, was taken to hospital from The Broughtons home in Salford last week.

Director Bob Dhaliwal said the home had a week's supply left from a delivery of 300 masks on Thursday.

The government acknowledged there had been "challenges" with the supply of personal protective equipment.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said a million face masks had been bought over the weekend and delivered to frontline staff in health and social care.

It follows claims by NHS staff last week that the lack of protective gear was putting them at risk during the coronavirus crisis.

'Difficult time'

Care home residents are considered to be at high risk of becoming seriously ill from Covid-19 infection due their age and underlying health conditions.

Mr Dhaliwal said masks recommended by Public Health England (PHE) were proving impossible to source.

"We can't order them - no other suppliers have them - so we are relying on the local authority to send us more," the director of the Well Being Care Group said.

The remaining 37 residents at The Broughtons have been told to stay in their rooms.

"It is a very difficult time," said Mr Dhaliwal.

He said the home stopped relatives visiting three weeks ago to try to protect residents from the virus.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "We will give our NHS and the social care sector everything they need to tackle this outbreak.

"We have delivered millions more items of personal protective equipment to frontline staff in hospitals, ambulance trusts, GP practices, pharmacists, care homes and hospices and this urgent work continues."