Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mark Bradbury, seen here with his daughter Hannah Bradbury

A 40-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a father-of-one in Warrington.

Mark Bradbury was found dead with head injuries at his home on Station Road South, Padgate on 4 August.

The 58-year-old had last been seen near his house at 17:00 BST on 1 August.

Daniel Shovelton, of Longbarn, Warrington was arrested at his home on Tuesday. He was due to appear at Warrington Magistrates' Court on Thursday.