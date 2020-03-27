Image copyright PA Media Image caption The man was arrested in Manchester's Piccadilly Gardens

A man accused of coughing at a police officer after refusing to leave a public space during the coronavirus lockdown has been arrested.

The 33-year-old, from Salford, was held in Piccadilly Gardens in Manchester city centre, police said.

The government is advising people to stay at home and observe social distancing in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus.

The arrested man was later charged with assaulting an emergency worker.

Greater Manchester Police tweeted: "Please follow current advice and stay at home."

Piccadilly Gardens, which is flanked by bus and tram stops, is known as a hotspot for drug dealing and other crimes.

However, Greater Manchester Police said on Thursday it would remain open to the public during the virus lockdown.