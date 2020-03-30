Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption Christopher Guest More Jr arrived in the UK on Sunday

A man who was wanted by police for almost 16 years over the death of a father-of-two at a farm has been extradited to the UK, police have said.

Christopher Guest More Jr was arrested in Malta in June 2019 in connection with Brian Waters' death in Tabley near Knutsford in 2003.

The 44-year-old was tortured and beaten in front of his two adult children.

Mr More Jr, 42, who arrived in the UK on Sunday, is due to appear at Chester Crown Court on Tuesday.

An investigation by Cheshire Police found Mr Waters had been tied to a chair before being whipped, burned, attacked with a staple gun, hung upside down and beaten and sexually assaulted with an iron bar.

He sustained 123 injuries during the three-hour ordeal.